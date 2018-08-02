LePage to lead trade mission to U.K., Ireland

Republican Gov. Paul LePage is leading a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland for Maine companies hoping to spur business with the countries.
The Sun Journal reports that the nine-day trade mission starts Sept. 5 and the cost of accompanying the governor starts at $4,500.
The mission's itinerary includes stops at the Leeds International Beer Festival in England, a "Maine and the UK" event in Parliament's Palace of Westminster in London and the Taste of West Cork Festival in Skibbereen, Ireland.
The governor's past trade missions include Japan, China and South America.
