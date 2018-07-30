Construction company says its truck didn’t drop deadly rock

A company working on road reconstruction on an Alaska highway south of Anchorage says its gravel trucks were not responsible for the rock that hit a car and killed an 8-year-old boy inside.
The Peninsula Clarion reports Noah Schwebach of Eagle River was killed earlier this month after a large rock fell off an oncoming truck and crashed through the small car's windshield on Sterling Highway.
Granite Construction says it has conducted an internal investigation, finding that it had only one truck involved in the project at the time. The company says that truck did not match witness descriptions. Its truck was travelling empty at the time.
Alaska State Troopers have said the truck involved was tentatively identified, but they did not give the name of the operator.
Comments