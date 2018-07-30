Times publisher pressed Trump on ‘anti-press rhetoric’

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, A.G. Sulzberger poses for a photo on the 16th floor of the New York Times building in New York. Trump met with the publisher of The New York Times to discuss media coverage of his administration, including the president’s oft-repeated accusation that the media is the “enemy of the people,” Trump and the newspaper said Sunday, July 29, 2018. The meeting with A.G. Sulzberger occurred July 20, the White House and Times said. (Damon Winter/The New York Times via AP, File) Damon Winter AP