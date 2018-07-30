New Hampshire gets grant to raise awareness about lead paint

New Hampshire has received a federal grant to help raise awareness about the potential health problems associated with lead paint in older buildings.
Two members of the state's Democratic Congressional delegation announced this week that the state had received a $40,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Democratic Reps. Carol Shea-Porter and Annie Kuster say the money will help maintain a certification program for individuals and contractors, audit state-certified lead training providers, and increase lead-based paint education awareness.
Shea-Porter says that lead paint poses "significant health risks" to residents and that it must be dealt with carefully by certified contractors. Kuster, meanwhile, notes that New Hampshire is especially vulnerable to this problem, since much of its housing stock spans decades and, in some cases, centuries.
