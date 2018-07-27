Oregon high court rules in Coos Bay LNG marine terminal plan

The Oregon Supreme Court has upheld a decision, over the objections of environmentalists, by the state lands department to allow the dredging of the port of Coos Bay for a proposed deep-water marine terminal where ships could load liquefied natural gas coming from a planned pipeline.
Petitioners, who are environmental advocacy groups, said the permit was invalidly issued because the lands department didn't consider negative effects of the terminal, such as a fuel spill.
The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled the department wasn't required to consider negative effects. Petitioners had said there was a contradiction, because the department considered positive effects, such as increased employment.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is accepting public comments on the project. A spokeswoman says 14,000 have come in so far.
