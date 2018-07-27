Rhode Island officials make their pitch to cryptocurrencies

Rhode Island officials made their pitch to blockchain industry companies to persuade them to invest in the state.
About 100 representatives of blockchain companies gathered for an all-day conference at the Omni Providence Hotel and heard from a lineup of current and former government officials, including Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.
The Providence Journal reports all of the officials were consistent in saying they want blockchain technology companies to come to Rhode Island.
Blockchain is a record structure used to store information in a computer database by using "blocks" of information linked to the blocks that come before it. The blockchain is publicly shared and can only be altered with the consensus of all involved parties.
Due to this, blockchain can be used to conduct financial transactions using cryptocurrencies.
