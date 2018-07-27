Grains mixed and livestock lower

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery fell 6 cents at $5.3620 bushel; Sept. corn was down 1.1 cent at $3.6260 a bushel; Sept. oats increased .6 cent at $2.3300 bushel while Aug soybeans rose 6.4 cents at 8.7140 a bushel.
Beef and pork fell on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was down 1.42 cent at $1.0755 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle dropped 1.62 cent at $1.5115 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off 1.75 cent at .6392 a pound.
Comments