Amid trade war, US and China exchange invectives at WTO

In this July 18, 2018 photo, soybean farmer Michael Petefish holds soybeans from last season’s crop at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota. American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates, hoping the two countries work out their differences before the full impact of China’s retaliatory tariffs hits American soybean and pork producers. Jim Mone AP Photo