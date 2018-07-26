Britain’s RAF leads tributes to aviation pioneer Mary Ellis

FILE - In this file photo dated Aug. 18, 2015, showing RAF Veteran World War II pilot Mary Ellis posing with a Spitfire at Biggin Hill Airfield, England. The Second World War pilot Ellis has died at the age of 101, is is announced Thursday July 26, 2018. Mary Ellis delivered spitfires and bombers to the front line during the war as a member of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA), flying over 1,000 planes during the conflict before moving to the Isle of Wight to manage Sandown airport from 1950 to 1970. (Gareth Fuller/PA FILE via AP) Gareth Fuller AP