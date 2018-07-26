Chicago City Council renames street after civil rights icon

Chicago's City Council has approved renaming a street after suffragette and civil rights icon Ida B. Wells-Barnett.
The council on Wednesday renamed Congress Parkway to Ida B. Wells Drive. It's the first downtown street named for a woman of color.
Wells-Barnett, who died at age 69 in 1931, crusaded against the lynching of black men, pushed for women's right to vote and started organizations designed to help African-Americans gain economic and political power.
Interest in Wells-Barnett's accomplishments has increased in recent years.
Backers of a Chicago monument honoring Wells-Barnett recently announced enough money has been raised and pledged to build the structure.
The granite and bronze monument will be designed by sculptor Richard Hunt. Wells-Barnett's great granddaughter, Michelle Duster, says the goal is to have the monument installed next year.
Comments