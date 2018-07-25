State hearing set for Dubuque hospital seeking cancer center

A Dubuque hospital is expected to plead its case Wednesday at a state oversight board hearing in Des Moines for a new cancer center.
Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque is seeking permission from the State Health Facilities Council to buy $5.2 million worth of equipment for a $25 million center.
In October the council rejected Mercy's request. UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital argued at the time that its Wendt Cancer Center already provides the necessary services in Dubuque. The council is charged with preventing unnecessary duplication of medical services.
One of the five council members has noted connections to a law firm involved in Mercy's application so is not expected to vote, avoiding a possible conflict of interest.
Comments