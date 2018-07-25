North Dakota spring wheat crop headed, starting to mature

Nearly all of North Dakota's staple spring wheat crop has headed, and some of the crop is starting to reach the mature stage.
The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that the development of the spring wheat, soybean and corn crops in the state is ahead of the average pace.
The majority of most crops in North Dakota remain rated in good condition, with 78 percent of the sugar beet crop rated as excellent.
Eighty-six percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 88 percent of topsoil moistures supplies statewide are rated adequate to surplus.
Stockwater supplies are rated 88 percent in those categories, and pastures are rated 75 percent in good to excellent condition.
