Grains mixed and livestock mostly lower

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery fell 6.80 cents at $5.0960 bushel; Sept. corn was off 2.60 cents at $3.53 a bushel; Sept. oats was up .40 cent at $2.3040 bushel while July soybeans rose .60 cent at 8.5220 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was off .61 cent at $1.0812 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .50 cent at $1.5265 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .06 cent at .6658 a pound.
