Schools eye facial recognition technology to boost security

In this July 10, 2018 photo, a camera with facial recognition capabilities hangs from a wall while being installed at Lockport High School in Lockport, N.Y. The western New York school district is upgrading its existing surveillance system to add technology that will scan faces and alert officials to the appearance of expelled students, sex offenders or weapons it has been programmed to look out for. It could be the start of a trend as more schools wary of shootings consider the technology. Carolyn Thompson AP Photo