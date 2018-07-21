Business

Workshop helps farmers, food producers promote themselves

The Associated Press

July 21, 2018 11:03 AM

MANCHESTER, Vt.

Farmers, producers and food entrepreneurs in southern Vermont who want to learn how to better promote their products are invited to take part in a free social media workshop this month.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is collaborating with Norshire Grows Inc. to offer the professional development event on Wednesday in Manchester.

The interactive workshop will be led by a marketing expert from a public relations firm in Burlington. Organizers say it will explain why a presence on social media is critical to business and provide examples and tips for using it.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP online at http://agriculture.vermont.gov/Branch_Out_Your_Vermont_Brand.

  Comments  