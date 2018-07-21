North Dakota ethanol plant looks to commercial fish market

A company that runs corn ethanol plants in North Dakota is looking into using barley for biofuel and a feed product for commercial fisheries.
The Bismarck Tribune reports the North Dakota Industrial Commission approved a more than $83,000 grant to Midwest AgEnergy Group to research the new markets. CEO Jeff Zueger says commercial fish food is a higher value market than cattle feed, and that the company is always looking for best and additional uses at its Jamestown and Underwood plants.
Zueger says the concept for the barley biofuel was developed and pilot tested by Montana Microbial Products in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Midwest AgEnergy's project would study the feasibility and conduct initial engineering and design work for scaling production to a commercial level.
