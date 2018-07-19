Many options, few solutions after Nevada execution delays

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted in Arizona in 2005 of another murder and dismemberment near Phoenix. Nevada has been trying for a year to execute Dozier, who says he wants to die and doesn’t really care whether it’s painful, and has twice been told it can’t employ a never-before-used combinations of drugs for his lethal injection, including the first-ever use by a state of fentanyl. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File) AP