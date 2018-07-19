City Council committee votes against proposed 600-foot tower

The Providence City Council's ordinances committee has voted against a proposal to build what would be the tallest skyscraper in Rhode Island.
The Providence Journal reports the committee denied recommending a zoning change that would exempt New York developer Jason Fane's 600-foot tower from the area's 100-foot height limit.
Their 3-1 vote came after hearing more than two hours of public testimony for and against the project Wednesday.
Supporters of the project say it will bring jobs, but opponents say other developers will be encouraged to build tall buildings in the area.
Fane says he still believes the project is "the right thing for the city."
The proposed zoning change is now headed to City Council for review along with the committee's recommendation.
Comments