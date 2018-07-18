Tennessee editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Tennessee newspapers:
July 14
The Memphis Daily News on how a court chancellor's ruling in an early voting lawsuit shows a need for public officials to rededicate themselves to transparency:
The ruling by Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins in the early voting lawsuit shows a need for those doing the public's business to rededicate themselves to being open and transparent.
One undercurrent of the hearing that prompted Jenkins to declare that the Shelby County Election Commission had at least violated the spirit of the Tennessee Open Meetings Law is that the plaintiffs in the suit were willing to say the violation could have been unintentional.
What we find are violations that are unintentional and quite intentional but usually in the name of getting things done in the name of efficiency.
In the case of the election commission, the original plan to add five new early-voting sites and make Agricenter International the single voting site to open for the first four days of the early-voting period began in January with commission chairman Robert Meyers talking in the most general terms to elections administrator Linda Phillips.
Phillips then pursued that possibility over the next five months until the plan surfaced in June at a public meeting, where a handful of people including the commission were present.
Meyers testified that he had no idea it would turn into the political controversy it became. That may well be the epitaph of such unintentional violations that nevertheless point to the reason we have an Open Meetings Law and other laws that apply to how the people's business is done.
The issue is not what the item is or whether it is controversial.
The Shelby County Commission's meetings regularly involve a flood of add-on resolutions, substitute items and amended versions passed out to commissioners while the meeting is underway.
The commission recently decided the bills it gets from its legislative policy adviser Julian Bolton - an attorney who bills by the hour and who is paid with taxpayer money - are protected by attorney-client privilege.
This is not a matter of redacting the subject matter. The entire billing records including dollar figures could not be seen by the public.
The Memphis City Council has declared a legal opinion from its attorney on whether there could be special city council elections on the November ballot is also a private matter. It's a legal opinion whose distribution list included three council members who could be elected to county office in the August elections.
With the information that the public doesn't get they could then time their departures from the council in such a way that it would mean the difference between whether the remaining council members pick a successor to serve more than a year in office or their constituents get to vote on their successor two months after they take their new offices.
All of this is the public's business, at least by the spirit of the state laws governing these matters and by common sense. That extends to the public getting documents in writing as elected officials get them.
It's time for a refresher course on this matter enforced by court order when necessary.
July 16
The Johnson City Press on economic development:
Economic development is much like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. To be successful, all the parts must fit.
Identifying the individual pieces is an important part to completing the puzzle. In recent years, economic leaders have concentrated on two key pieces of the economic development puzzle — providing the land and infrastructure needed to lure potential employers to our region and preparing a work force with the skills needed to do the jobs these employers demand.
Having a key piece of the economic puzzle — available land and infrastructure — enabled Washington County to lure two Japanese companies to our region more than a decade ago. However, in the new digital world of economic development, local officials have had no time to rest on their laurels.
In addition to finding land for economic development, local leaders must be willing to spend the money for infrastructure. That includes building new roads and improving existing ones. With construction costs rising and state highway funds becoming even more limited, it has been necessary for local governments to help fund key improvements in Boones Creek and Gray.
Another essential part of the economic development puzzle is making sure students are graduating high school with the skills they need to compete in the job market. A work force that is not prepared to take on real life situations, such as dealing with personal finances or meeting work deadlines, does not inspire confidence in potential employers.
It is also essential that local leaders continue to streamline the way they assemble these pieces of the economic puzzle. That will require changing the way economic development players relate to local businesses, local governments and to each other.
The Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership was created to help put these important pieces of the puzzles together in Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties to create a coherent economic development strategy. Recent announcements regarding businesses expanding in Elizabethton and relocating to Erwin show the NETREP model is working.
And we should not forget the Tweetsie Trail serves as a testament to what can be accomplished when local governments and dedicated citizens join together for a common cause. The walking/biking trail between Johnson City and Elizabethton was developed through a public/private partnership.
Other public/private projects have taken root in Johnson City, such as the mountain bike park on Tannery Knobs, which promises to be a game changer for recreational tourism and economic development in the downtown area.
July 18
Cleveland Daily Banner on 20 Distinguished Young Woman of Tennessee contestants visiting Cleveland:
Twenty young Distinguished Young Woman of Tennessee contestants visiting Cleveland this week not only share the common dream of victory; they also embrace visions of college scholarships that can lead them on a path to professional careers.
To admire their natural physical beauty is one thing, but of greater importance is their inner strength . the traits instilled by loving parents and adoring grandparents whose own experiences in life are helping these youngsters of a new generation to blaze such trails of adventure.
Yes, each has a pretty smile.
Yes, all are gifted with humanitarian traits — some learned, others innate — that will become difference-makers as they seek to make a difference in the lives of others.
Yes, they walk the walk and talk the talk of people commitment, not just for today, but for months and years to come.
Yes, they've learned not only the value of hearing but of listening.
Yes, they understand the importance of putting their best foot forward . especially in new settings and among unfamiliar people.
But all have earned the right to be where they are today — right here in "The City With Spirit," hoping to take another step in the DYW experience which includes invaluable scholarships that could take them far in their lives ahead.
It is always interesting to note the ambitions of those who advance to the Distinguished Young Woman of Tennessee program.
For instance, of the 20 young teens who have become Cleveland's adopted daughters for the week, seven plan to pursue professional careers in the medical field: Three want to become nurses or nurse practitioners, one will study to become a plastic surgeon, one envisions a career in neurosurgery, one wishes to study biology, another plans to become an orthodontist and another will pursue a career in biomedical engineering.
Those are just the future medical professionals.
Two will study to become engineers. Two want to become lawyers, and the rest of the field represents a myriad of special interests.
Other fields of study within this year's DYW group include novelist/writer, broadcasting/film, dancer, pilot, mathematician, digital communications and youth pastor.
Our newspaper is impressed by the aspirations of all, and especially fond of the creativity of one: Maggie Montgomery, who comes to the Distinguished Young Woman of Tennessee program after having won her local DYW event in McMinn County, says of her future employment, ". (I want to) love my career so much it doesn't feel like work."
With that level of ambition, her career choices could range from teacher to park ranger to physician to attorney to entertainer to journalist, and any number of professions within a wide, wide span.
Where are some planning to spend their college or university years? Again, to borrow from an adage, the sky's the limit.
Augusta Westhoff, who became DYW of Chattanooga, plans to attend the University of Notre Dame. Cleveland's own Elena Burton, who plans to study broadcasting and film production, has chosen Villanova.
Jordan Harris from Cocke County will enroll at the University of South Florida. A young lady who wants to become a family nurse practitioner, Kennedy Street of Cumberland Valley, will attend East Tennessee State University.
Mackenzie Arant will enroll close by . at Southern Adventist University, while Alyssa Champagne of Gatlinburg will go to Vanderbilt.
Ayla Bolton of Germantown, who wants to become a pilot, will join the U.S. Air Force Academy. Natalie Varga of Hamilton County is going to Vanderbilt; Rachel Scheffer of Lenoir City to Milligan College; Lilli Morgan of Marion County to Belmont University; and Nya Johnson of Memphis, the future plastic surgeon, will enroll at Howard University.
Others? Sidney Hauk, who won the DYW of Music City and plans to become a youth pastor, will attend Texas A&M University; McKenzie Willis of Rhea County, a future nurse, is going to our own Lee University; Lindsey Hedrick, also a future family nurse practitioner, will go to Belmont; Erica Mosby of Shelby County, a future neurosurgeon, will go to Vanderbilt; and Mallary Quaderer wants to begin her orthodontist studies at UT-Chattanooga.
Tori Brown will take her attorney ambitions to the University of Tennessee, and Madison Dochety will join her on the Knoxville campus to study biomedical engineering, while some are still making their higher education choices.
Such vision will take these young women far. It is why each is a part of the Distinguished Young Woman program, and why all have made their way this week to our Cleveland hometown.
As Friday's preliminaries approach, and with Saturday's finals not so far behind, we wish them all the very best.
Because they've come this far, all 20 are already proven winners.
