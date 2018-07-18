Kentucky editorial roundup

Summary of recent Kentucky newspaper editorials:
July 17
Lexington Herald-Leader on Sen. Rand Paul's comments on CNN's "State of the Union" about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election:
If Sen. Rand Paul has evidence that the United States has tampered with other countries' election infrastructure or voter records, he should make what he knows public and convene congressional hearings on what would be a very serious allegation.
Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," Paul insisted that he is not equating U.S. efforts to influence elections in other countries with Russia's hacking of our 2016 election, which, according to a federal indictment handed down last week, included the infiltration of state election boards and secretaries of state.
Yet Paul did equate them. "They're going to interfere in our elections, we also do the same," he said. Russia will never admit its interference in our election, Paul said, "the same we're not going to admit we were involved in the Ukrainian elections or in the Russian elections."
Doesn't that sound like Paul has information the rest of us should hear?
Paul asserted that the Russian military's theft of information about 500,000 U.S. voters was just a predictable reaction to earlier U.S. actions and that the Russians blame interference by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2012.
So, in Paul's view, calling out a dictatorial regime for tampering with balloting is the same as a dictatorial regime tampering with another country's balloting.
President Donald Trump responded Tuesday with an "'atta boy" tweet for Paul, who had decried the investigation that is documenting Russia's interference as a "witch hunt on the president," although Paul did not dispute any of the allegations in the indictment against 12 Russian military intelligence officers.
We're certainly not suggesting that the U.S.'s hands have always been clean. From the CIA-backed overthrow of an elected government in Iran in 1953 to illegal arms sales to Iran in the 1980s to finance a terror campaign to overthrow Nicaragua's elected government, the U.S. has interfered in other countries' attempts at self-government when they were at odds with U.S. military or economic goals.
Congress has often exposed and detailed those clandestine misdeeds.
The U.S. also engages in more positive ways, by supporting pro-democracy parties and candidates and democracy-building efforts.
If U.S. efforts have crossed the line into blanketing another country in electronic lies, via social media, the U.S. public needs to know, because that is wrong. And that is what Russia did to the U.S. in 2016.
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, like Paul, a Kentucky Republican, equated Voice of America and Radio Free Europe with Russia's interference in our election. If Massie is correct, which he is not, Congress should disband them both.
Paul and Massie also engaged in straw-man illogic by suggesting that those questioning Trump's recent performance in Europe opposed U.S. dialogue with Russia or Trump meeting Putin.
What alarms people, in the U.S. and around the world, is Trump's disdain for our closest allies while he heaps praise on a brutal dictator who tried to help him become president.
To suggest that is just a normal political shift, as Paul and Massie are doing, is missing the point, big league.
July 16
The State Journal on higher retirement numbers:
The numbers paint a clear picture, and it's not a particularly cheery one: Government employees in Kentucky are retiring at rates not seen in recent years.
In the 2018 fiscal year — July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018 — 8,446 participants in three pension systems (Kentucky Employees Retirement System, County Employees Retirement System and State Police Retirement System) received their first retirement checks.
In the prior three fiscal years, the total number of retirements hovered around 7,100. In the 2014 fiscal year, there were 6,595 retirements.
And retirements are already off to a fast start this fiscal year, which started July 1. Data from Kentucky Retirement Systems show 1,198 people will receive their first pension check this month. It's more than any other recent July.
That means fewer people are paying into the retirement systems and more people are drawing out of those systems. A spike in retirements also requires updated assumptions about the financial health of retirements systems, which Kentuckians have been told need urgent reform.
On the local level, governments receive less occupational tax than they would otherwise. As the seat of state government, that's particularly relevant for Frankfort because occupational tax is collected based on where a person works.
Institutional knowledge lost following a retirement is another factor that, while overcome with time, shouldn't be discounted.
Sure, newly minted retirees now have ample free time, but a number of the retirements are sudden — as workers assess their options amid much uncertainty — rather than a long-planned date.
"Those that can are leaving," Kentucky Public Retirees President Larry Totten told reporter Alfred Miller in an article published in this weekend's State Journal. "They're just nervous."
And rightly so. State and local government retirees were told that pension systems needed urgent reform and were massively underfunded — both true. A 2018 bill intended to solve the problem is now in limbo as it works its way through the courts.
If you like, blame Attorney General Andy Beshear for playing politics with pensions and suing over House Bill 151. That's a trendy assertion by Republicans, particularly now that the Democratic AG has officially announced his campaign for governor.
But there's also blame on the shoulders of Republican legislators who talked about pension reform for months but passed a measure in the span of several hours as the 2018 session wound to a close. That other bills have passed in the same manner is no excuse. That action alone is the reason Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd struck down the law.
July 13
The Richmond Register says older adults need to take precautions in the heat:
Summer is definitely here in Kentucky. And with temperatures heating up, older adults — and truly all of us — need to take precautions.
For older Kentuckians, their ability to respond to summer heat can become a serious problem. Seniors are at increased risk of heat-related illnesses, known collectively as hyperthermia, including heat stroke, heat edema (swelling in the ankles and feet when the body gets hot), heat syncope (sudden dizziness after exercising in the heat), heat cramps and heat exhaustion.
Unfortunately even before summer officially arrived, Kentuckians have been dealing with the heat.
According to LEX18 Meteorologist Seth Phillips, all but nine days in June had above average temperatures with heat indexes approaching the high 90s and 100. And that's been the case for most of July too and looks to be the case for the next week with temperatures about 90 degrees each day.
With increased temperatures and risk, seniors need to be smart and keep an eye on factors that can increase risk.
Experts at the National Institute on Aging, part of NIH, say there are several health-related factors that can increase the risk of hyperthermia. Those include: age-related changes such as poor blood circulation and inefficient sweat glands; heart, lung and kidney diseases, as well as any illness that causes general weakness or fever; high blood pressure; reduced sweating, caused by medications, and certain heart and blood pressure drugs; being substantially overweight or underweight; drinking alcoholic beverages; and being dehydrated.
Lifestyle factors can also increase risk, including being in an extremely hot room, lack of transportation, overdressing, visiting overcrowded places, and not understanding how to respond to weather conditions.
Older people, particularly those at special risk, should stay indoors on particularly hot and humid days, the NIH suggests.
To stay cool, the NIH recommends drinking plenty of fluids and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes in natural fabrics. People without fans or air conditioners should keep their homes as cool as possible or go someplace cool. Seniors are also encouraged to visit public air conditioned places such as shopping malls, movie theaters or libraries.
There are plenty of ways to beat the heat and stay cool. All of us, including seniors, need to be smart. And while it may not always be fun to be stuck indoors, taking precautions will keep summer enjoyable.
