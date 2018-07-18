Lyft beefing up background checks after latest driver arrest

FILE - This file booking photo released by the San Francisco Police Department shows Orlando Vilchez Lazo. Ridesharing company Lyft says it is beefing up its background checks after a driver arrested for rape was found to be an undocumented worker. San Francisco Police arrested Lyft driver 36-year-old Vilchez Lazo last week and charged him with raping four women who he lured to his car pretending to be their rideshare driver. (San Francisco Police Department via AP, File) AP