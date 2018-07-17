Man suspected in California serial rapes drove for Lyft

FILE - This file booking photo released by the San Francisco Police Department shows Orlando Vilchez Lazo. Federal immigration authorities say Lazo, a suspected serial rapist charged with posing as a Northern California ride-hailing driver to prey on his victims was living in the United States illegally. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said Tuesday, July 17, 2018, it plans to deport Orlando Vilchez Lazo to his native Peru if he is released from custody. (San Francisco Police Department via AP, File) AP