After decades of sexual harassment, flight attendants are getting their #MeToo movement

Flight attendant Angela Caldeira arrives with TAP Air Portugal’s flight to MIA on a 1970s-themed aircraft, including retro food service, music and safety video, August 11, 2017. According to a recent survey by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, nearly 70 percent of flight attendants in the U.S. have experienced sexual harassment in their careers. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com