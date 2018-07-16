Obama to make rare high-profile speech on Mandela’s legacy

FILE -- In this Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013, file photo, former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to crowds attending the memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela, background, in Soweto, Johannesburg. In a speech marking the 100th birthday of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, former U.S. President Barack Obama will urge youth around the world to work for human rights and fair societies, highlighting the late South African leader’s example of persevering in the struggle for democracy and equal rights for all. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Evan Vucci AP