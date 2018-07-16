AP Analysis: Billionaires fuel powerful state charter groups

In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, Animo Westside Charter Middle School is seen during a summer session to introduce new students to the school they will attend in the fall, in the Playa Del Rey area of Los Angeles. Animo is one of many schools to benefit from donations by billionaires that are influencing state education policy by giving money to state-level charter support organizations to sustain, defend and expand the charter schools movement across the country. Reed Saxon AP Photo