Manatee County has lots of grassroots pilots

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JULY 15 - In this June 27, 2018 photo, Alec MacKinnon fuels a 1963 Cessna 150 as his father, Gerry MacKinnon, watches at Airport Manatee in Palmetto, Fla. You could call Airport Manatee the opposite of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Instead of passenger jets and miles of tarmac, Airport Manatee has a turf runway and an assortment of taildragger aircraft. (James A. Jones Jr./The Bradenton Herald via AP) James A. Jones Jr. AP