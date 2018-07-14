Lauderdale County spends more than $15K on Washington trip

Taxpayers in one Mississippi county spent more than $15,500 to send 11 people to Washington to visit Congress.
The Meridian Star submitted a public records request to find out how much the February trip cost Lauderdale County. Four of the five county supervisors, the county administrator and two board attorneys were among the travelers.
Some officials are now wondering whether the journey was productive.
One of the main goals was to talk about the U.S. Postal Service selling an old federal courthouse in downtown Meridian to the county. That purchase is an important part of Lauderdale County's effort to renovate its rundown and cramped county courthouse. The Postal Service has not yet provided an answer.
Lauderdale supervisors' president, Wayman Newell, says "only time will tell" whether the trip was worthwhile.
