Sitka historical park gets benefit of Native knowledge

Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s Mark Sixby talks about the totems at the Sitka National Historical Park Thursday, July 5, 2018 in Sitka, Alaska. Sitka Tribe of Alaska is collaborating with the National Park Service to interpret the park’s holdings this year after the first of its kind agreement was signed between STA and the Department of the Interior. (James Poulson/Daily Sitka Sentinel via AP)) James Poulson AP