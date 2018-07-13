Detwiler’s Farm Market is coming soon to Palmetto. Here’s when it opens

The long-awaited opening of the Detwiler’s Farm Market finally has a set date.
The Detwiler family took to Twitter Friday evening to announce their first Manatee County storefront at 1800 U.S. 301 N. in Palmetto will host its grand opening Wednesday, July 18. The festivities begin at 8 a.m.
Sam Detwiler, president of Detwiler’s Farm Market, and his father have been working around the clock to get the store open. The company fell shy of its original plan to open by the end of June.
“We’re ready. We put a lot of hours in. We’ve been stocking this thing the last week and we’re ready,” said owner Henry Detwiler, Sr. in an announcement video posted to Twitter. ”We have a store full of great deals and great produce.”
There will be a “cutting of the watermelon” ceremony before the doors open and the first 500 customers in line will receive a random gift card valued between $5 and $500. Kids in line get a coupon for a free scoop of ice cream.
Sam Detwiler, president of Detwiler’s Farm Market, previously told the Herald everything will be bigger at the Palmetto location, which is the company’s largest store to date. The 50,000-square-foot market will offer items similar to their other stores but on a larger scale.
The Sarasota-based business opened in 2002 as a roadside stand. The Detwiler family now operates four stores in Sarasota and Manatee. Visit detwilermarket.com for more information.
