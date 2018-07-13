Business

Man, 88, dies in crash on Vermont Route 9

The Associated Press

July 13, 2018 09:48 AM

MARLBORO, Vt.

Vermont State Police say an 88-year-old driver crashed into a parked dump truck and died.

The crash on Route 9 in Marlboro was reported Thursday morning. Police say the westbound car driven by Alfred Wolfsohn, of Stamford, Connecticut, crossed the centerline and struck a Vermont Agency of Transportation truck that was parked in the breakdown lane.

Wolfsohn was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two transportation agency employees, who were having lunch in the truck, were not seriously injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

