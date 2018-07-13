Man, 88, dies in crash on Vermont Route 9

Vermont State Police say an 88-year-old driver crashed into a parked dump truck and died.
The crash on Route 9 in Marlboro was reported Thursday morning. Police say the westbound car driven by Alfred Wolfsohn, of Stamford, Connecticut, crossed the centerline and struck a Vermont Agency of Transportation truck that was parked in the breakdown lane.
Wolfsohn was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Two transportation agency employees, who were having lunch in the truck, were not seriously injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Comments