Nurses’ union, hospital to return for contract negotiations

A union representing nurses is returning for contract negotiations with administrators at Vermont's largest medical center as the possibility of a strike nears.
UVM Medical Center President Eileen Whalen said negotiations on Tuesday night did not result in an agreement, and that both sides will resume Wednesday afternoon. She said should the union go on strike Thursday, the medical center is prepared to continue providing care. She said it remains committed to reaching a fair agreement.
Union representatives said management Tuesday night offered a proposal via email. They said they preferred to negotiate in person.
The Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals representing 1,800 nurses is asking for a 24 percent wage increase. Union leaders said that would make their wages equal to those at New York hospital in the same network.
