S. Carolina business leaders seek Graham's help on tariffs

South Carolina's business community wants U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to help educate the Trump administration about effects its trade policies could have on the state's economy.
South Carolina Chamber of Commerce President Ted Pitts on Tuesday sent a letter asking Graham "to do whatever it takes to inform the administration about the jobs at risk when it takes a narrower view of trade."
Last Friday, the United States slapped 25 percent taxes on $34 billion in Chinese imports, mostly industrial goods the Trump administration says receive subsidies or other unfair support from Beijing. China quickly lashed back with tariffs on $34 billion in U.S. products.
BMW employs 10,000 in its South Carolina plant. On Monday, BMW said it would raise prices on U.S.-built SUVs exported to China due to tariffs.
Comments