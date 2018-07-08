Judge rules in favor of developer, paying way for resort

A judge ruled in favor of a Hawaii development company, ending the court dealings in a lengthy property dispute.
The Garden Island reported Friday that Circuit Court Chief Judge Randall Valenciano ruled in favor of Coco Palms Hui LLC, owned by Chad Waters and Tyler Greene, paving the way for the company to file permits and eye the rebuild of the Coco Palms resort hotel in Kauai.
Greene says he hopes to start (construction) "within the next six to nine months."
Absent from the day's proceedings, which lasted just over one minute, were Noa Mau-Espirito and Kamu "Charles" Hepa, who have been battling the development of the property.
They claimed ownership of the land through ancestral rights and planned to turn it into a cultural and religious center for the Kanaka Maoli.
Mau-Espirito says his camp isn't done filing appeals.
