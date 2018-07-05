US newsrooms fall silent to honor 5 slain at Maryland paper

Paul W. Gillespie, right, photojournalist for the Capital Gazette, is joined by page designer Greg Nucifora, left, and reporter Selene San Felice as he lights a candle before a moment of silence at 2:33 p.m., Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Annapolis, Md., for their five colleagues who were killed a week ago in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history. The Baltimore Sun via AP Brian Krista