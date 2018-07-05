China's bravado belies worries over trade clashes with US

Investors chat near an electronic board which was turned off after China's stock markets were closed at a brokerage house in Beijing, Thursday, July 5, 2018. In its official discourse, China says it's girded for a trade war with the U.S. and can give as good as it gets. Elsewhere, the message is less sanguine. A decline in the stock market and expressions of concern among some academics point to an underlying anxiety over the trade friction that contradicts Beijing's confident posture. Beijing has said if the U.S. follows through on its threat to impose 25 percent duties Friday on $34 billion in Chinese products, it will respond in kind. Andy Wong AP Photo