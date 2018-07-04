Land-trust case raises red flags across Indian Country

In this Monday, June 25, 2018 photo a gravestone dated 1840, foreground, stands near the Mashpee Old Indian Meeting House, behind, on Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal land, on Cape Cod, Mass. The tribe says an unfavorable decision from the U.S. Interior Department on its tribal reservation status would effectively shut down certain government operations, including the tribe's new court system and police force. Steven Senne AP Photo