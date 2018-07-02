Seattle's plastic straw ban is now in effect.
Seattle's plastic straw ban is now in effect. Jasper Juinen Bloomberg
Seattle's plastic straw ban is now in effect. Jasper Juinen Bloomberg

Business

Seattle bans plastic straws, utensils at businesses

The Associated Press

July 02, 2018 11:25 AM

SEATTLE

Looking for a straw to sip your soda? It's no longer allowed in Seattle bars and restaurants.

Neither are plastic utensils in a push to reduce marine plastic pollution. Businesses that sell food or drinks won't be allowed to offer the plastic items under a rule that went into effect Sunday.

The Seattle Times reports that it's believed to be the first major U.S. city to ban single-use plastic straws and utensils in food service.

Seattle Public Utilities says a 2008 ordinance has phased out various plastic products from the food industry. Businesses can use compostable utensils, straws and cocktail picks.

Advocates say plastic items can't be recycled and many single-use plastics end up in the ocean, polluting the water and harming sea life.

Businesses that don't comply may face a fine of up to $250.

  Comments  