It begins: Free agency in NBA starts with a flourish

FILE - In this April 1, 2018, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) goes up for a dunk against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif. A person familiar with the situation says that Kevin Durant will sign a two-year contract to remain with the Golden State Warriors, with the caveat that the deal will have an option and allow him to return to free agency next summer. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo