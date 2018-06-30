New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, left, steps forward to listen to a reporter's question news conference with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, right, after he and Democratic legislative leaders failed to strike a budget deal, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. The governor and senate democratic leaders have not agreed on a a deal and if a balanced budget is not in place by midnight Saturday the state government faces a shutdown. The major sticking point has been how much to raise taxes. The first-term Democratic governor wants to raise the income tax rate on people making more than $1 million to 10.75 percent.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, left, steps forward to listen to a reporter's question news conference with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, right, after he and Democratic legislative leaders failed to strike a budget deal, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. The governor and senate democratic leaders have not agreed on a a deal and if a balanced budget is not in place by midnight Saturday the state government faces a shutdown. The major sticking point has been how much to raise taxes. The first-term Democratic governor wants to raise the income tax rate on people making more than $1 million to 10.75 percent. Julio Cortez AP Photo

The Latest: Murphy, lawmakers say they reached budget deal

The Associated Press

June 30, 2018 07:52 PM

TRENTON, N.J.

The Latest on New Jersey's budget (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic legislative leaders say they have reached a budget agreement.

Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin announced the deal Saturday evening, just hours ahead of a midnight deadline.

The Democratic governor says the deal avoids a government shutdown.

Murphy says the deal will raise income taxes on people making $5 million and above to 10.75 percent from 8.97 percent. It will also raise business taxes by an average of 2 percentage points over four years. The current rate is 9 percent.

Murphy says the deal is "just the beginning" of moving toward a "stronger and fairer" state.

____

9:20 a.m.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy sent Democratic legislative leaders a new tax revenue offer aimed at enacting a budget before a looming deadline and avoiding a shutdown.

Murphy said in a letter Saturday that he would take off the table his proposal to hike the sales tax. He says he is also accepting a legislative proposal to hike business taxes, but at different rates.

Another big change is on the income tax on people earning $1 million and above. Instead of a 10.75 percent rate on people earning over $1 million, Murphy is now calling for levying that rate on income of $1.75 million.

If the Democratic governor and lawmakers fail to enact a balanced budget before midnight, state government would close.

Lawmakers didn't immediately respond to requests for reaction.

