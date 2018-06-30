The Latest: Murphy, lawmakers say they reached budget deal

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, left, steps forward to listen to a reporter's question news conference with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, right, after he and Democratic legislative leaders failed to strike a budget deal, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. The governor and senate democratic leaders have not agreed on a a deal and if a balanced budget is not in place by midnight Saturday the state government faces a shutdown. The major sticking point has been how much to raise taxes. The first-term Democratic governor wants to raise the income tax rate on people making more than $1 million to 10.75 percent. Julio Cortez AP Photo