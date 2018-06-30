Distracted driving, other laws set to take effect Sunday

In this March 5, 2012 file photo, consumer credit cards are posed in North Andover, Mass. A new law set to take effect Sunday, July 1, 2018, will prohibit consumer credit reporting agencies from charging Georgia residents to freeze their credit report. Placing a freeze on your credit is a security measure that can be used to combat identity theft. It essentially prevents creditors from obtaining your credit report, making it nearly impossible to open a new account. Credit reporting agencies were previously allowed to charge a fee of up to $3 to freeze or unfreeze a report. In this March 5, 2012 file photo, consumer credit cards are posed in North Andover, Mass. A new law set to take effect Sunday, July 1, 2018, will prohibit consumer credit reporting agencies from charging Georgia residents to freeze their credit report. Placing a freeze on your credit is a security measure that can be used to combat identity theft. It essentially prevents creditors from obtaining your credit report, making it nearly impossible to open a new account. Elise Amendola, File In this March 5, 2012 file photo, consumer credit cards are posed in North Andover, Mass. A new law set to take effect Sunday, July 1, 2018, will prohibit consumer credit reporting agencies from charging Georgia residents to freeze their credit report. Placing a freeze on your credit is a security measure that can be used to combat identity theft. It essentially prevents creditors from obtaining your credit report, making it nearly impossible to open a new account. AP Photo