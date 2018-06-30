Stocks emerge from wild, unpredictable first half with gains

FILE - In this Thursday, June 28, 2018 file photo, Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The first half of the year was full of surprises on Wall Street. Even experts and investors who expected more volatility after a historically calm 2017 were caught off guard by many of the developments inside and outside the markets this year, including the rapid gains stocks made in January, their abrupt descent into a “correction,” and the ongoing trade tensions that threatened to undo the benefits of the GOP tax overhaul and strong corporate profits. Richard Drew, File AP Photo