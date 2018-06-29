Australia awards UK's BAE $26 billion navy frigate contract

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, center, Minister for Defense Industry Christopher Pyne, left, BAE head Gabby Costigan, second from left, and navy personnel pose with a model of the new Hunter Class Frigate in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, June 29, 2018. British defense company BAE Systems has won a 35 billion Australian dollar ($26 billion) contract to build Australia's new fleet of nine navy frigates. Mark Brake Image AAP