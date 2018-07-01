EXCHANGE: Meredosia woman sees another bridge opening

It was a round-trip more than 80 years in the making when a single vehicle marked the first crossing of the new $86.2 million Illinois 104 bridge over the Illinois River at Meredosia on June 19.
Delores Evans, 94, a lifelong Meredosia resident, was driven across the new bridge in a golf cart piloted by Scott Halverson of Halverson Construction, the general contractor for the bridge project.
"I never thought I would live to see the bridge built, and then when I fell and broke my hip in January, I thought, 'uh oh,'" Evans said. "But I'm here, and I feel honored."
The brief trip was the second that Evans had been among the first people to cross a new bridge in Meredosia. The first occurred in 1936 when the old bridge was first opened to traffic. Evans was 12 years old at the time.
"My mother, brother, grandmother and I went to the opening, Governor Henry Horner was here, and when they cut the ribbon we all walked across the bridge," Evans said. "I don't think I realized the significance of the event. I just thought it was fun at the time."
Evans lives across the alley from the new bridge in Meredosia and, like her neighbors, has endured the construction process over the last several months.
"Scott (Halverson) and I had a lot of discussions during the project. I had my water shut off, then they broke a gas line and had to dig up the front yard to put in a new gas system. My telephone was out for two weeks," Evans said. "And they like to shook me out of the house when they drove the pilings. I tell you, everything shook!"
Those meetings convinced Halverson that he had to do something special for Evans, especially when he heard her life story.
"For me, the decision was made pretty much when I met her, when she came into the office talking about her alley being torn up and what could we do about that," Halverson said. "Some of it was our fault and we were able to correct it right away, and other issues we worked around."
"I just think it's really cool that she walked across the first one and she's still here in Meredosia," Halverson said. "So we decided to ask her to come across the new bridge."
Halverson's mother, 88-year-old Mary Halverson, and sister Terry Moody also rode in the golf cart with Evans. Mary Halverson has been part of the business since it was founded in 1978.
"I go to all the projects. This is one that a lot of my people have worked on," Mary Halverson said. "They are very good, and we've had many of the workers a long time. They are like my kids. I enjoy a day like this very much."
The bridge was officially opened recently by Gov. Bruce Rauner and other state and local officials. The crossing by Evans and her entourage was made in late morning because local organizers were concerned that the predicted hot temperatures at ceremony time may have made it more difficult for Evans if she waited until after the dignitaries' speeches to make the short trip.
The entire bridge project including approaches on both sides of the Illinois River is 2,127 feet long and 44 feet wide with a 590-foot navigation width. The bridge features a 118-foot-tall central arch on top and a 55-foot clearance for river traffic below. It has nine concrete piers, two 12-foot traffic lanes and two 10-foot shoulders and is a dramatic safety and traffic flow improvement from the old bridge's narrow traffic lanes and no shoulders. Construction on the new bridge began in April 2015.
The new bridge is approximately 250 feet north of the existing bridge, which will be demolished starting this week. That demolition will include the use of explosive charges to drop large sections of the structure into the river, possibly as early as August, Halverson said.
___
Source: The (Springfield) State Journal-Register, https://bit.ly/2lm8gvr
___
Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com
This is an AP-Illinois Exchange story offered by The (Springfield) State Journal-Register.
