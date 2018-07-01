EXCHANGE: Meredosia woman sees another bridge opening

In this June 19, 2018 photo, Delores Evans, center, 94, walks across the top of the new Illinois 104 bridge over the Illinois River at Meredosia two hours before it was officially opened in Meredosia, Ill. Evans' home in Meredosia is just a few feet from the approach to the bridge and the offer to see it first hand came from Scott Halverson, left, of Halverson Construction, who says Evans put up with a lot during construction. It was a round-trip more than 80 years in the making when a single vehicle marked the first crossing of the new $86.2 million Illinois 104 bridge over the Illinois River at Meredosia The State Journal-Register via AP Rich Saal