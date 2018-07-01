Old Norfolk building gets new look

After 89 years, most buildings — and a few people — need a facelift.
Which is why the pews have been removed, the red carpet ripped out and scaffolding now rises to the top of Grace Lutheran Church's arched ceiling.
The Norfolk Daily News reports that the pews have been transported to Beatrice by a company that is repairing and refinishing them. New seat cushions are being made for them, too. Once the pews were gone, volunteers tore out the carpet that's covered the wooden floors for more than 40 years.
When the interior was practically empty, another company from Omaha hauled in and assembled scaffolding that now rises up the walls to the top of ceiling. A floor was installed just below the arches so plaster repairmen and painters can reach the highest points.
"It's like a dance floor up there," said the Rev. Ray Wilke, the church's senior pastor.
Once the plaster is repaired and the painting is finished, new carpet will be laid, the pews will be returned, a new sound system — that transmits sound via laser beams — will be installed and the church will be as good as new.
Planning for the renovation began a year ago, Wilke said. It was necessitated by the fact that water had leaked through the roof and damaged the sanctuary ceiling, which meant the ceiling needed to be repaired and repainted.
After that, "one thing led to another," Wilke said.
The congregation decided to refinish the pews, install new carpet and the sound system.
But all of this work comes with a price tag.
The scaffolding alone cost $33,000; repairing and restoring the pews will be around $90,000, which is about what the original building cost in 1929, said Dave Pinnt, a church trustee who is helping coordinate the work.
All told, the project will come in under $500,000, Wilke said.
But maintaining the structure is a priority for the congregation that came into being in 1919, shortly after World War I ended, when some members of nearby Christ Lutheran Church wanted an English-speaking congregation as compared to worship services in German, and two congregations resulted.
Members of what would become Grace Lutheran Church bought the former Baptist Church and moved it from Fifth Street and Phillip Avenue to the present location at Fifth Street and Park Avenue. That building served them for 10 years when the current facility was constructed. Then, members of the congregation made the decision to build even though times were tough and few people had extra money, Wilke said.
"It was right on the edge of the stock market crash, the Dust Bowl and the Depression," he added.
The stained-glass windows were added in the 1950s, and the education wing on the north was constructed in the 1960s. And in 2012, an addition to the east provided new offices and conference room, gathering area, restrooms, elevator and better access to the church.
Today, Grace Lutheran is one of the oldest and most ornate church buildings in Norfolk. Wilke expects it will be around for a long time.
"This thing has stood for 90 years," Wilke said. "It's well built."
___
Information from: Norfolk Daily News, http://www.norfolkdailynews.com
An AP Member Exchange shared by the Norfolk Daily News.
Comments