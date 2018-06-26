Dirty Dining: Bradenton restaurant shut down after inspector finds more than 60 roaches

Three Manatee County restaurants were temporarily closed by inspectors after they discovered rodent and roach activity inside.
One restaurant contained more than 60 roaches dead and alive, according to inspectors.
Other restaurants dealt with citations for mold, improper storage of raw food and employee training issues.
Siam Thai, 5763 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- The restaurant was temporarily shut down by inspectors after more than 30 dead roaches were found on a sticky pad under a cooking table. One dead roach was also found under a clean dish rack.
- An inspector also observed more than 30 live roaches in the restaurant.
- Siam Thai was closed from June 20-22 because roach issues persisted through three visits. The inspector allowed the restaurant to reopen after the issue was corrected.
- A stop sale was issued on dented/rusted cans of water chestnuts.
- Rehydrated noodles, dumplings with chicken, tofu and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- An inspector observed a raw shrimp container over an open container of noodles and raw chicken stored above cooked chicken. The issue was corrected on-site.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine, according to an inspector.
- Two spray bottles containing toxic substances were not labeled. Corrective action was taken.
China 1, 5627 14th St. W., #1, Bradenton
- Inspectors temporarily shut down China 1 due to roach activity. According to an inspector, 11 live roaches were found in the restaurant, as well as one dead roach in the dish storage area. An operator discarded of all the roaches.
- Raw shelled eggs were stored over green bell peppers, an inspector said.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
- A spray bottle containing bleach water was not labeled.
Raven Pizza & More, 8255 U.S. 301 N., Parrish
- Inspectors temporarily shut down the pizzeria due to evidence of rodent activity. There were droppings near the hand wash sink, in a room containing single-service items and in the employee restroom.
- Cooked pasta and cooked chicken wings were held on-site for more than 24 hours without proper date marking.
- A bottle of bleach was not labeled, according to an inspector.
- The restaurant was closed on June 22 and allowed the re-open the next day after the rodent issue was corrected.
McDonald's, 7300 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the ice machine.
Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton
- Two dead roaches were discovered by an inspector. A manager discarded them. Three live roaches were also found and discarded of.
Kostas Family Restaurant, 1631 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto
- A stop sale was issued on cooked chicken, raw chicken, fish and other foods that were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Renovation plans had not been submitted to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, according to an inspector.
- Rice and meatloaf were stored on-site for more than 24 hours without proper date marking.
- An inspector said there was no proof of required state-approved employee training for two employees hired more than 60 days ago.
The Londoner B&B, 304 15th St. W., Bradenton
- Raw bacon and shelled eggs were stored over ready-to-eat foods. The issue was corrected on-site, an inspector said.
- Swiffer mops were stored next to canned sodas in the kitchen. A manager moved the product.
- An inspector said cream cheese was stored on-site for more than 24 hours without a date marking. The product was discarded.
Jason's Deli, 5231 University Parkway, #101, Bradenton
- A stop sale was issued on cheesecake and cantaloupe that were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for four employees hired more than 60 days ago.
- Shrimp that was prepared more than 24 hours ago did not have a proper date marking, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected on-site.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 5235 University Parkway, Bradenton
- Pico de gallo, diced chicken, shredded cheeses and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
Chicken Kitchen, 5215 University Parkway, Bradenton
- Pico de gallo and diced tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
A Pizza Center, 5408 26th St. W., Bradenton
- Unspecified food items were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. An inspector said corrective action was taken.
- Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- The manager lacked proof of food manager certification and there was no proof of required state-approved training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
- The restaurant's probe thermometer was not accurate within two degrees.
Stone Bowl, 5516 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- An inspector issued a stop sale on fried chicken that had not cooled from 135 degrees to 70 degrees within two hours.
- One fly was observed at the sushi bar, according to an inspector.
- Chopped lettuce, spring tuna, cooked asparagus and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- Rice at the sushi bar was hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees, an inspector said.
- Raw steak was stored over fried chicken in a cooler. An inspector said there was many other instances of raw meat stored over ready-to-eat food as well.
- A cleaner spray bottle was stored near bagged mushrooms and chili peppers. The manager corrected the issue.
- The restaurant's menu does not contain a consumer advisory stating which sushi items contain raw animal foods, an inspector said.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for some employees.
Crème brûlée that was prepared more than 24 hours ago did not have a proper date marking, an inspector said.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
Comments