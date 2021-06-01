Hurricane season 2021: How do you keep your pets safe?

To keep your pet safe in a hurricane, you have the following options: keep the animal inside if you stay home; bring it along if you evacuate; leave it with someone trustworthy or board it at a reputable kennel.

If you plan to stay at a pet-friendly shelter, make sure to pre-register well ahead of time.

Whatever you do, don’t leave your pet behind.

If you stay home

Make sure all pets are wearing ID tags with your current contact information.

Consider getting a microchip, which can be registered for free at www.foundanimals.org.

Keep your pets inside before, during and after the storm and make them as comfortable as possible.

Traveling

A portable pet emergency kit should include water, water bowls, pet food, medical records and medications.

Bring along a collar with identification, a favorite towel or blanket and a two-week supply of water and food.

Call hotels on your route to confirm they take pets.

Shelters

Register with a pet-friendly shelter well in advance of the storm. Be prepared to show proof you live in a mandatory evacuation zone or mobile home in the county.

Pet-friendly shelters do not accept exotic pets like reptiles or livestock. Pets must be current on their vaccinations and be registered with the county.

Use your best judgment and remove large animals from the area if their lives are in danger.

Recommended items for your pet survival kit include:

– A crate or carrier large enough for the animal to stand and turn around in

– Leashes and collars

– Water and food

– Emergency phone numbers for veterinarian, animal shelters and friends/relatives

– Veterinary records with rabies certificate

– Cleaning supplies. Remember, your dog will not be able to go outside during the storm.

– A photo of you and your pet together (to help prove the pet is yours), and one with the pet by itself, showing any distinguishing marks that will help with identification.