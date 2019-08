News Newborns dress up for “The Wizard of Oz’s” 80th anniversary August 26, 2019 10:17 AM

Staff at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, could not resist dressing up four newborn munchkins as Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Scarecrow on August 22 to honor the 80th anniversary of 1939’s “The Wizard of Oz.”