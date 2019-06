News ‘You have to be careful,’ says 11-year-old who defended his home during break-in June 18, 2019 08:39 AM

Braydon Smith, 11, shares what it was like to be at home when an attempted robbery occurred. After a man broke into his Mebane, NC home and told him to sit in the closet, he realized he wasn't armed and he hit the man with a machete.