Watch massive flock of snow geese take off from Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge

By

March 19, 2019 05:22 PM

The snow geese have arrived at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge in Holt County, Mo. According to the bird count published on the refuge's website, the number of snow geese grew from 20 on March 5, to more than 1.3 million on March 12.