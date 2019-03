Tour one of rarest California coast properties: 3,500-acre ranch listed at $110 million

By

March 18, 2019 01:59 PM

A 3,500-acre Santa Barbara, California, ranch with some of the most stunning ocean views in California is for sale for $110 million. El Rancho Tajiguas was part of Spain’s King Carlos III ranchos. A portion was once owned by actor John Travolta.